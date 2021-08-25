Two detained after fleeing armed robbery scene

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson police have detained two people in connection to an incident that began as an armed robbery on Tucson's eastside Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Walgreens located at 8730 E. Broadway Blvd. Officials said that the suspect fled in a vehicle.

Tucson Police officers, the Air Unit and the K9 Unit came together to locate the suspect.

Reports detail that authorities have detained at least two people near Camino Seco, south of East Stella Road.

Details are limited, however, this is a very active investigation.

