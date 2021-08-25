Tucson teacher awarded $1,000 for school supplies

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Mission Manor Elementary School teacher was surprised with a $1,000 grant to fill her classroom with much-needed supplies.

Alicia McKenzie was selected from thousands of nominees for her exceptional dedication to her students.

"Coming off of COVID, we've spent so much money so it's been great to get this influx to help those kids feel more comfortable in the classroom and to safely start learning again," McKenzie said.

Tuesday's event was part of the 11th annual "Four Peaks for Teachers Campaign."