Squirrel monkey baby dies overnight a few days after birth at Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON (KVOA) - Dazzle the squirrel monkey and her companions over at the Reid Park Zoo are mourning the loss of her baby after the infant passed away Monday night.

On Monday, the zoo announced that one of their squirrel monkeys gave birth to her first-ever infant at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. This brought the zoo's squirrel monkey population to four.

“Dazzle is sweetly attentive to her new little one," said Dr. Sue Tygelski, Director of Operations at Reid Park Zoo. "She spent the first day learning to carry and maneuver with a youngster clinging to her, and has become more comfortable carrying and moving with the infant, grasping his or her tail as she moves quickly to prevent them from falling, and also being nice and still for nursing sessions.”

In a Facebook post shared Tuesday morning, Reid Park Zoo shared that the infant of Dazzle, a first-time squirrel monkey mother at the zoo, died overnight with no obvious signs of death.

Zoo officials said while the news is disheartening, "infants born to first-time squirrel monkey mothers have a 50 percent mortality rate."

According to the zoo, Dazzle was showings signs that she was upset early Tuesday morning, However, she has since begun eating well and interacting with her coinhabitants as usual.