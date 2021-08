TUCSON (KVOA) - BA, BA, Bighorn Sheep, Bighorn Sheep! Arizona Game and Fish Department spotted several Bighorn Sheep in the Santa Catalina Mountains Wednesday morning.

According to AZ GFD, there were around 20 sheep in the mountains. The department shared footage of the sheep grazing on the "post-monsoon" greenery.

The department explained that the Bighorns thrive from the new growth and the restored habitat of the Bighorn Fire.