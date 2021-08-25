Pinal County resident tests positive for first West Nile Virus case of the season

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KVOA) - The first case of West Nile Virus of the season in a Pinal County resident was observed Tuesday.

Back on July 15, Pinal County Public Health Services District announced its mosquito surveillance program observed the first mosquitoes of the season that tested positive for West Nile Virus in Pial County that week.

More than a month later, the department shared that it observed is its first human case of the year of the virus on Tuesday. Officials say "about 20 percent develop minor symptoms like headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea, and fatigue. In a very small proportion, less than one percent, the virus affects the nervous system, leading to a more serious illness."

The county released the following tips to help people prevent contracting the virus during this time:

To help prevent mosquitoes and mosquito bites:

If you have a swimming pool, keep it operational. If you must keep it out of use, make sure you remove the standing water, keep it chlorinated, or run the filter daily.

Eliminate standing water where mosquitoes can lay their eggs. Check for items outside the home that collect water, such as cans, bottles, jars, buckets, old tires, drums, and other containers, and get rid of them.

Change water in flower vases, birdbaths, planters, troughs, and animal watering pans at least twice a week. Be sure to scrub them out when changing water.

Repair leaky pipes and outside faucets, and move air conditioner drain hoses frequently to prevent standing water.

Even spending a short time outdoors can be long enough to be bitten by a mosquito. Take extra care to use insect repellent and protective clothing. When outdoors, use an EPA-registered and CDC-approved insect repellent.

Keep mosquitoes outside by having well-fitting screens on both windows and doors.

In addition, residents should do the following

APPLY insect repellent. Use EPA-registered repellents such as those containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, or 2-undecanone

REMOVE standing water. Emptying water that accumulates in toys, tires, trash cans, buckets, clogged rain gutters, and plant pots will deny mosquitoes a place to lay their eggs and reproduce

For more information, visit pinal.gov/ehs or call 866-287-0209.