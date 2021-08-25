Deputies respond to southwest side vehicle, motorcycle collision

TUCSON (KVOA) - Deputies are responding to a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle on Tucson's southwest side Wednesday morning.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, the crash happened at Los Reales Road and Brackenbury Drive.

PCSD is reporting injuries in connection to the collision.

Deputies say traffic in the area will blocked in all directions as the investigation continues. Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

No further details have been released.