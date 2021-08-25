Catalina restaurant owner who received national attention for Trump support to run for Arizona governor

TUCSON (KVOA) - The owner of one of southern Arizona's staple Mexican eateries is throwing his hat into the ring in Arizona's gubernatorial race.

On Wednesday, Jorge Rivas, who owns Sammy's Mexican Grill in Catalina with his wife Betty, took to Facebook to share that he will be announcing his candidacy for Arizona governor during a campaign event at St. Philips Plaza on Sept. 4.

According to officials, the conservative business owner will be running as a candidate for the Republican Party. Once he has officially declared for candidacy, Rivas will face several notable conservatives in the Republican Primary, including former KSAZ-TV anchor Kari Lake, businessman Steve Gaynor, Arizona Board of Regents member Karrin Taylor Robinson, former U.S. Rep. Matt Salon and Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee.

Gov. Doug Ducey, who was first elected to the governorship in 2014, will not be eligible to run in the upcoming election, as governors in Arizona are restricted to serve two terms.

Potential opponents the business owner could face on the Democratic side include Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, State Rep. Aaron Liberman and former U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief of Staff Marco López Jr.

The gubernatorial election is scheduled to be held on Nov. 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for Aug. 2, 2022.

Rivas campaign kick-off event will be held at 4 p.m. on Sept. 4 at St. Phillips Plaza, located at 4280 N. Campbell Ave. near River Road.

Rivas and his wife were placed in the national spotlight back in 2020 after they appeared in the VIP area at President Donald Trump's Phoenix campaign rally in Phoenix. Rivas' wife was seen donning a red cowboy hat emblazoned with "Latinos Love Trump."

Despite receiving much criticism on social media for their support of the former president, the two said they tripled their business after Trump tweeted an endorsement for their restaurant.