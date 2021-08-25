Bodycam footage shows NJ police killing Black veteran

WARNING: The content of this story may be graphic or disturbing for some viewers.

NEW JERSEY (CNN) - The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating the police shooting of a Black retired military officer outside his home on the fourth of July.

Audio of the 911 call from the man's wife to Newton Police indicates 61-year-old Gulia Dale the third had a gun as he was leaving his home and was "acting crazy."

The state attorney general's office has released body camera footage of what happened next.

Responding officers first told Dale to get out of his truck and drop to the ground.

Dale exited the vehicle, opened the rear door, leaned in and returned to the driver's seat.

It's unknown whether he got anything from the back seat.

When Dale left the cab again, he had something in his hands, driving officers to fire their weapons.

Dale was pronounced dead at the scene, and a firearm was recovered near his body.

Dale's sister said a crisis team should have been sent because Dale dealt with post-traumatic stress disorder from his time served in Iraq.

She said loud bangs, especially fireworks, often left dale feeling rattled.