21-year-old father shot, killed while protecting baby in Miami

MIAMI (WPLG/CNN) - A 22-year-old man from Georgia is facing murder charges after shooting two tourists on Miami's South Beach and killing one.

Brazen, brutal and in broad daylight. The screams capture the horror of the moment when police say 22-year-old Tamarius Blair David Jr. from Georgia shot and killed 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield.

As the young father, his family tells us was eating dinner with his wife, one-year-old son and extended relatives at this outdoor cafe on Ocean Drive and 14th Street.

"Saw the family, like crying in the lobby and you know, it was just chaos," a witness said.

Witnesses said David Jr. with gun in hand, smirked and danced after shooting Wakefield.

Police find the victim and perform CPR, but the young dad visiting from Colorado would not make it - and just four-minutes after a witness heard the first shot.

Police moved in, guns drawn and arrested David Jr., who smiled after being cuffed. Police say he later confessed, telling investigators he shot the young father and shot at another person who was not hurt at random while high on mushrooms.

He now faces two felony charges, second-degree murder with a weapon and attempted second-degree murder.

The victim's mother, Lora Wakefield, told a local news station that Dustin will be remembered as the best dad ever.