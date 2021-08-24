Pima County Jail to halt incoming jail mail, plan to replace them with tablets

TUCSON (KVOA) - Inmates at the Pima County Jail will no longer receive letters, instead, jail officials will be implementing a new procedure to keep the inmates, the staff, and the public safe.

Stamps and envelopes tools are needed to send mail, but it's also used to smuggle contraband in jails.

Now the jail will be implementing postcard mail only that will be scanned and placed onto tablets.

"We've had examples of stamps laced with narcotics, also the seal of envelopes laced," said Pima County Jail Captain Rob Koumal.

Within in the next 30 days, they will be sending out notices to the inmates and their families, about the change. When the policy goes into effect, the postcards will be scanned and transferred to the inmate's tablets.

"This is going to be a game-changer for us. We are now restricting an avenue for contraband coming into our facility which improves the safety and security of our facility," Koumal said.

It will also improve the efficiency of the mail service.

"The inmates are going to be able to keep the images of their mail and they will have an avenue to communicate with their loved ones," he added.

Inmates having tablets are a privilege they receive for following the rules and not causing problems.

"I'm on a tablet every day," Jeffery Shumway said.

Jeffery Shumway has been an inmate for five months.

He said he likes reading the letters and holding them in his hands.

"If it helps people better with the jail and not being able to lose contact with their family, by all means, do it. It's a good idea," Shumway added.

He said the tablets keep them connected to the outside world.

"Having contact with the family altogether. It helps people with their mental state," Shumway said.

"Promoting that contact, it actually helps for the safety and security of our facility," Koumal added.

The new procedures should be in place within the next 30 days. Jail officials have also told said that they have upgraded the system to accommodate the scanning.