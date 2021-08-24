Man missing on Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an Arizona man reported missing last weekend while on a hike in Grand Canyon National Park has been was found alive. National Park Service officials say 48-year-old Arturo Hernandez was located about 2 p.m. by search and rescue personnel in a helicopter.

They say Hernandez was found along the Hermit Trail near Breezy Point and was in stable condition and awaiting helicopter evacuation.

Hernandez, of Surprise, had been last seen east of Hermit Creek Camp on the Tonto Trail around 11 a.m. Sunday. Park rangers hiked the Hermit Trail and did an aerial search Monday, but were unable to locate Hernandez.

Tuesday’s search involved six ground teams and a helicopter and was focused on areas near the Hermit and Tonto trails and the Monument Creek drainage.