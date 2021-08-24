Man arrested in gunfire exchange with TPD officer granted pretrial release without bond
TUCSON (KVOA) - The man who was shot by a Tucson Police Department officer in plain clothes in central Tucson Friday afternoon has been released on a pretrial release with no bond.
At around 2:30 p.m. Friday, 26-year-old Zachary Oscar Lee was spotted walking near TPD Sgt. Lorence Jove while he was sitting in an unmarked police vehicle in a parking lot at 4800 E. 29th St.
TPD said the two were involved in a brief interaction and Lee allegedly brandished a semi-automatic handgun. According to the department, the two exchanged gunfire prompting Lee to flee to a nearby apartment complex.
Police said the 26-year-old was later located by the responding officers with gunshot trauma. The officers immediately rendered aid and Lee was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
TPD said no other injuries were reported in the incident.
Lee has since been released from the hospital and was booked into Pima County Jail on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm within the city limits. In a Tweet shared Wednesday morning, TPD Chief Chris Magnus voiced frustration after he learned that a Tucson City Court judge granted Lee a pretrial release with no bond.
"Zachery Lee shot at a TPD sergeant on E. 29th St. last Friday afternoon. Lee was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon," Magnus said. "Yet, get this - the Tucson City Court judge released Lee on pretrial release with no bond over the prosecutor's request. Feel safe? Beyond frustrating."
An administrative investigation in order to examine the actions of the officer involved has been launched in the case as per protocol for officer-involved shootings. A parallel criminal investigation in the case is also ongoing.
Jove was identified as a nine-year veteran with the police force.