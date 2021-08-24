Juvenile driver detained for fatal I-10 crash, impairment suspected

TUCSON (KVOA) - A juvenile was taken into custody in connection to Monday's fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 10 near Congress Street.

At around 1:22 p.m. that day, a two-vehicle crash was reported on eastbound I-10 near Milepost 259.

The collision, which resulted in a rollover, caused traffic to be significantly slowed down in the area, prompting highway three lanes to be closed until 5 p.m. that afternoon.

A rollover accident on I-10 eastbound between Congress and 22nd is significantly slowing traffic - avoid the area, DPS is on scene — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) August 23, 2021

Officials later released that the crash resulted in the death of a 65-year-old man, who was not yet identified.

The other driver involved was identified as a juvenile. Arizona Department of Public Safety said he is suspected to be at fault for the incident and is believed to have been under the influence during the crash.

The juvenile has since been released to a parent. Charges are pending in the case.

