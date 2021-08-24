House passes $3.5T Biden blueprint after deal with moderates

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democratic leaders have compromised with moderates and muscled President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle.

Biden praised Tuesday's 220-to-212 vote as a step toward “truly investing in the American people.” A band of moderate lawmakers had been threatening to withhold their support for the $3.5 trillion plan.

They were demanding the House first approve a $1 trillion public works package that’s already passed the Senate.

House leaders are offering them a Sept. 27 date for a vote on the bipartisan bill as a compromise. Consideration of the broader Biden package could come this fall.