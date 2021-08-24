Douglas soldier killed in Korean War accounted for after more than 70 years

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KVOA) - Douglas resident, Army Sg. 1st Class Frank G. Vejar who was killed in the Korean War at the age of 19 was accounted for on April 14, 2020.

According to a release shared by the Defence POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Tuesday, Vejar, who was a member of the Heavy Mortar Company, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, was reported missing in action on Nov. 30 1950 when his remains could not be recovered following a battle near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea.

The remains of American service members killed in Korea were turned over to the United States on July 27, 2018 following a summit between President Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un. Since then, the DPAA laboratory has been working on identifying the remains and reconnecting those fallen soldiers with their families.

While Vejar's remains were recovered in 2020, DPAA said "his family only recently received their full briefing on his identification."

He is scheduled to be buried in Douglas, Ariz. However, a burial date has not yet been released.