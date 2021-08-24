Counts steps down from TUSD presidency position, Grijalva steps up

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Unified School District Board President Leila Counts stepped down from her position Tuesday due to personal health issues.

According to the TUSD governing board, Counts made the announcement in Tuesday's meeting. She will stay on the board as a member through Dec. 31, 2022.

As Counts steps down from the position as president, Adelita Grijalva will take over.

According to her website, Counts is a TUSD educator, business owner and TUSD parent.