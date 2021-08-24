California man arrested in Tucson with ties to homicide

TUCSON (KVOA) - A California man is awaiting extradition Tuesday in Tucson as the suspect of murder last Wednesday.

According to United States Marshals, the warrant for 33-year-old, Clarence Johnson Jr.'s arrest was issued on Aug. 18 after allegedly shooting his cousin amid a verbal altercation in Oakland, California. Johnson shot the victim in the head with a handgun which killed him.

Shortly after the shooting, Deputy U.S. Marshals in California were able to determine that the 33-year-old fled California, making his way to Tucson.

On Monday, members from Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force in Tucson immediately began the search for Johnson. Members discovered that the suspect was continuing his run after purchasing a Greyhound bus ticket to Arkansas. The bus was scheduled to leave the station, located at 801 E. 12th St., at 8:05 p.m.

After obtaining surveillance footage of the station, U.S. Marshals and Task Force members were able to identify Johnson entering the station around 6 p.m.

Task Force members entered the station at around 8 p.m. and were able to approach and arrest Johnson without causing a scene.

Johnson was booked into the Pima County Jail and is awaiting extradition to go back to California where he will face his charges.

Reports detail that Johnson was previously wanted on a parole violation for a manslaughter conviction back in 2010.