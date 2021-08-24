Armed man shot, injured by TPD officer after ‘brief interaction’ identified

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man who was shot by a Tucson Police Department officer in plain clothes in central Tucson Friday afternoon was identified by TPD on Tuesday.

Tucson Police on the scene of an officer involved shooting. Details limited at this time. 29th and Swan is closed to traffic. Please avoid this area. We’re live @ 5 with the latest. @KVOA pic.twitter.com/dvxMixigMT — Angelique Lizarde (@angeliquetvnews) August 20, 2021

At around 2:30 p.m. Friday, 26-year-old Zachary Oscar Lee was spotted walking near TPD Sgt. Lorence Jove while he was sitting in an unmarked police vehicle in a parking lot at 4800 E. 29th St.

TPD said the two were involved in a brief interaction and Lee allegedly brandished a semi-automatic handgun. According to the department, the two exchanged gunfire prompting Lee to flee to a nearby apartment complex.

Police said the 26-year-old was later located by the responding officers with gunshot trauma. The officers immediately rendered aid and Lee was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD said no other injuries were reported in the incident.

🚨OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING🚨



I’m on my way to an officer involved shooting in the 4800 block of E. 29th St. E. 29th is shutdown from S. Swan Rd to S. Rosemont Ave. Details are limited at this time. Additional details to follow when they become available. pic.twitter.com/TwoHk34iJU — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) August 20, 2021

Lee has since been released from the hospital and was booked into Pima County Jail on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

An administrative investigation in order to examine the actions of the officer involved has been launched in the case as per protocol for officer-involved shootings. A parallel criminal investigation in the case is also ongoing.

Jove was identified as a nine-year veteran with the police force.