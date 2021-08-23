UArizona students return to full in-person classes

TUCSON (KVOA) - Students returned to full in-person classes Monday for the first time in nearly a year.

"This is my first time being back in person, but I really like it, just the social interaction," said freshman communications major, Emma Marquez.

"It's kind of been a weird like a year and a half, just being on Zoom calls, etc. I don't know if they will stay in person, but I think everyone on campus hopes so," sophomore Chris Schrodilgen said.

University of Arizona officials have been preparing for the first day of school all summer.

Masks are required indoors when social distancing is not possible. Signs have been posted around campus designating those areas. Free COVID-19 testing and vaccination are available for students and staff.

Campus officials are urging everyone to test at least weekly, more if they are not vaccinated. They said this will help the university track the virus' transmission.

However, socializing is part of university life.

"I think we're going to see large gatherings. There's no question there's going to be large gatherings. the businesses are open, the bars are open. I think we're going to see the same thing that we see every year," said UArizona President Dr. Robert Robbins.

"Especially for freshman, they're going to do whatever they want. I think the other grades are a little more cautious about it, but the freshmen [are like], 'this is new for us, we want to go out and do things,'" said Marquez.



University officials are pushing vaccinations as a way to keep the campus open. So far, 48 percent of main campus students have uploaded their COVID-19 vaccination documents to the university system, and that number could actually be much higher based on surveys taken last spring.

One thing emphasized in the virtual conference was the importance of community.

"The Pima County Health Department recently released a new advisory that cautions that area hospitals are experiencing [more] people presenting to the emergency room who are sick for reasons other than COVID-19 and who require hospital admission," Robbins said during a Monday's virtual briefing.

"This is putting significant pressure on critical health care resources and hospital capacity, which is why we must do everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect our community. This includes basic public health measures like getting vaccinated, wearing a mask and testing regularly," Robbins added.