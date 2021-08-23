TPD requested to assist Phoenix with investigation amid allegations of charging BLM protesters as gang members

PHOENIX (KVOA/KPNX) - The Tucson Police Department was asked to assist the City of Phoenix with an investigation, a few weeks after the City of Phoenix released a report that its department had "no credible evidence" to charge protesters at a Black Live Matter rally in connection to gang-related activity.

Back in October, 15 protestors were arrested on federal charges during a Black Lives Matter rally. On June 11, all charges against the protesters were dropped by Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel, stating that the dropped charges “in no way reflect negatively on the hard work” of the officers at the protests, according to 12 News.

However, 12 News later reported on Aug. 12 that a 52-page independent report ordered by Phoenix City Manager Ed Zuercher concluded that PPD had "no credible evidence" to charge the 15 individuals "as members of a criminal street gang, and police commanders were aware there was 'a lack of merit' to the charges."

In consequence to the findings in the report, 12 News said Police Chief Jeri Williams was suspended for one day, three assistant chiefs have been reassigned for their roles, a police sergeant at the center of the report has been placed on administrative leave, pending criminal and administrative investigations and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has been asked to conduct a criminal and administrative investigation into employees involved in the case.

12 News then reported that Brnovich then shared on Aug. 17 that his office will not investigate criminal charges into the police officers involved in the arrests at the 2020 BLM rally.

With the City of Phoenix's internal investigation still open, TPD shared Monday that they are considering a request to assist the City of Phoenix with an investigation. The department said they have no further comment on the request at this time.

An independent national law firm also held an investigation into these charges.

This news dropped shortly after the Justice Department launched a probe into PPD "to examine whether officers have been using excessive force and abusing people experiencing homelessness," according to the Associated Press.

On the national level, the AP reported that the Movement for Black Lives released a report on Aug. 18 that "the federal government deliberately targeted Black Lives Matter protesters via heavy-handed criminal prosecutions in an attempt to disrupt and discourage the global movement."