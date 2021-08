TUCSON (KVOA) - A gas leak has shut down a section of the University of Arizona campus Monday afternoon.

According to the University of Arizona Police Department, the leak was reported near 1125 N. Vine Avenue between Speedway Boulevard and Helen Street.

Southwest Gas crews have been dispatched to the scene are currently working on repairing the leak.

The University of Arizona Police Department would like our community to know there is a gas leak near 1125 N. Vine. Vine is shut down between Speedway and Helen to facilitate @SWGas repairing the leak. Thank you so much for your patience. — University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) August 23, 2021

