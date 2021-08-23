Florida woman arrested for allegedly throwing ex-boyfriend’s cat into river

OAK HILL, Fla. (WESH/CNN) - A Florida woman is behind bars, suspected of throwing her ex-boyfriend's cat into a river.

The incident happened after a domestic fight.

On top of that, authorities in oak hill say the suspect allegedly threatened to murder her ex.

Sheriff's investigators say Christa Thistle, during an ugly break-up with her now ex-boyfriend, threw his cat carrier into the river. Inside, the ex's 9-month-old cat, Stanley, allegedly submerged at least 20 seconds..

911 call: "It's all wet. The cage went all the way to the bottom. When it came out he was still alive…"

Stanley survived the near-drowning after the ex jumped in to save him. Moments later, deputies got on scene.

Bodycam Footage: "Are you insane?… Sit right down… You are going to throw a cat in the river you are going to go to jail…. I did not throw a cat in the river… For cruelty to an animal…."

Thistle denied harming the cat. According to the report, she told deputies, "I would never throw a cat into the river. I own an animal sanctuary."

Bodycam FootageL "Tell the truth… I think he is telling me the truth… Tell the truth…"

But deputies say the evidence on scene at the Oak Hill campground was telling.

Bodycam Footage: "The cat's soaked... I just need to verify, well the crate's there too. "

The suspects' troubles continued to mount when deputies say as they filled out paperwork. Thistle allegedly demanded to be taken to the jail so she could make a phone call, bond out and murder the victim, her ex.

Thistle, repeatedly shaking her head, denied making that threat. While the judge set a bond of $5,000 on the animal cruelty charge, she ordered the suspect held without bond for allegedly threatening to kill her ex.

The local county animal services took temporary custody of the cat so they can do a follow up evaluation and make sure they are no lingering issues.