Dog reunites with family after falling into sinkhole in Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - A dog is safe and sound after being stuck in a sinkhole in Cochise County Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post sent by Cochise County Sheriff Mark J. Dannels, a family was taking a walk near the San Pedro River Trail when their dog fell into the sinkhole after roaming ahead of them.

Cochise County Search and Rescue responded to the incident and set up a rope system, lowering a volunteer about 12 feet to reach for the dog.

Deputies said the pup was reunited with his owners without any injuries.