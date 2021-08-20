Wisconsin man dies a hero after saving children from drowning in Florida

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (CNN/WMTV) - Old classmates are holding a special event to remember a man who died while trying to save a friend's 9-year-old son from drowning.

Pete Rosengren successfully saved the boy and his own sons before going under the water.

"The infamous friend group in high school," Christa Hansen said.

Christa Hansen and Katy Ripp are poring over photos, reminiscing about the good old days.

"Here's Pete, Katy and myself amongst the crew," Hansen said.

But the 1996 Middleton High School grads are missing a big part of that crew.

"If I could hug him one more time, I would say health thing full," Ripp said. "I was to have him in my life."

42-year-old Pete Rosengren died in March while on vacation in Florida with his wife and three sons.

"It's not just heartbreaking," Gayle Rosengren, the 42-year-old's mother said. "It's soul-crushing."

Pete's mother said her three grandsons ran into the gulf and a strong rip current pulled them offshore.

"The boys had run ahead and one boy, in particular, got into trouble," she said. "He went out too far."

Pete's boys were able to get out of the water safely. But another boy was struggling.

Pete rushed into the water and kept the boy calm until more help could arrive.

But Pete went under and never came up.

"All I remember is saying no, no, no louder and louder screaming in the end," his mother said.

"It was, it was devastating. It was so shocking," Hansen said. "Gives me the chills to just talk about it."

Pete was a man known for his smile and his world-class hugs.

"He held on a little bit longer," Ripp said. "And it was just a big, a big Pete hug, so I wish I could hug him one more time."

A loving husband, a devoted father, a hero who will never be forgotten.

Rosengren lived with his family in suburban Chicago and the accident happened off Florida's panhandle.

He and his wife were married for almost 18 years.