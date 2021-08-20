Prop 208 in limbo as constitutionality question lingers

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Supreme Court decided not to rule on the constitutionality of Prop 208 Thursday.

Prop 208 is the voter-approved initiative from November 2020 that looks to impose a tax surcharge on people making more than $250,000 dollars and couples making $500,000 to help fund public schools in the state.

It could bring hundreds of millions of dollars a year to K-12 classrooms.

Arizona's high court ruled Prop 208 could remain in effect while a lower court determines if it is constitutional.

However, the education measure is on shaky ground.

"It is constitutional and legal and it's dollars that our classrooms desperately need," Arizona Education Association President Joe Thomas, a social studies teacher from Mesa said. "To feel like you have to win five, six or seven times is very discouraging."

At issue is whether Prop 208 exceeds Arizona's spending limits. The state supreme court said it is likely Prop 208 does just that.

Gov. Doug Ducey is hopeful the measure will be struck down.

"Prop 208 is hanging by a thread," Gov. Ducey said. "The people that promoted that were using bad language and now they are paying the consequences. Right now, it is not around funding. We are awash in dollars in Arizona. It's about getting kids our caught up."

"This cap is a limit on our students potential," Thomas said." Arizona is one of the few states that actually says we will spend no more than this on getting our students ready for the real world. And that's a problem."

Thomas believes this fight is far from over.

"The governor wants educators and public school supporters to give up," he said. "But, giving up means giving up on our kids and that's just not in our DNA.