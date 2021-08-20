Families separated at Mexico border ask for residency, aid

NEW YORK (AP) — A mother who was separated from her children on the U.S.-Mexico border during former President Donald Trump’s administration says that she and other parents who experienced similar separations asked the Homeland Security Secretary for permanent legal residency in the United States and compensation.

Keldy Mabel Gonzales Brebe, who was separated from two sons in the fall of 2017, says the group made the request during a virtual meeting with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.