Before dying of COVID-19 after giving birth, Texas mom pleads public to get vaccinated

FORT WORTH, Texas (WFAA/CNN) - "Umm, it's been very difficult," said Robin Zinsou, whose daughter died from COVID-19.

You can hear Robin Zinsou's pain in her silence.

"Whats keeps me going are the girls," she said.

The girls are what her 32-year-old daughter, Paige Ruiz lived for.

"Paige was the life of the party," she said. "She had the biggest smile, the biggest personality. She loved being a mom."

Joanna is two and a half and Ruiz was expecting a new daughter, Celeste.

"I kept asking her, 'Have you talked to the doctor about getting the vaccine?' and she said, 'No mom, I'm going to wait until after I have the baby," she said.

Due to delivery July 30, she tested positive for COVID-19 July 24, days before the CDC and a National Ogbyn Group strongly recommended vaccination for pregnant women.

A cough turned into a trip to the Harris Methodist ER and an emergency C-section.

"She's so healthy. She's growing," Ruiz's mother said. "She's just a happy little baby."

Ruiz recovered enough to be alert and video chat with her newborn daughter.

"She texted me and said, 'Mom, I wish I got vaccinated," Zinsou said.

But Ruiz developed COVID-19 complications and passed away Aug. 15.

She was never able to hold Celeste.

"As Paige's mom, it was difficult to see her knowing she didn't get to see her baby," she said.

Days before she died, the mom and Joshua ISD educator had a purpose and lesson to share.

"She was texting her friends and her sisters and said, 'You know anyone, who isn't vaccinated, beg them to get vaccinated,'" she said. "That's Paige's last message."

COVID-19 has claimed more than 600,000 American lives, and just 22% of pregnant women are vaccinated.

"If you can't do it for yourself, do it for the people you love, please," she said. "And that's Paige's last message."

Paige Ruiz lived for her girls.

"I see her mother's spirit in her every day," Ruiz's mother said.

Like too many families, they're left with just her memory.

"She always had a smile like that," she said. "Always."