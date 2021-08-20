Baby goat rescued from drainage pipe

PHOENIX (KVOA) - A baby goat that was stuck in an Arizona drainage pipe following monsoonal storms earlier this week has been rescued.

It took crews from the Arizona Humane Society two days to rescue the baby goat.

Neighbors first notified the society's emergency animal medical technicians of a crying animal Tuesday. After storms washed the young goat down a 250-foot long irrigation pipe.

After being unable to find the animal Tuesday, they returned Wednesday with a snake camera to locate the animal.

The team dug for three hours but the goat moved in the opposite direction toward one of the holes in the pipe where the owner was able to grab his horns so he could no longer move.

The rescue crew finally managed to safely extract the goat and was not injured.