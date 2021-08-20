Authorities search for vulnerable woman in Bullhead City

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Authorities are asking the community for help in locating a woman who went missing from a medical complex on Friday.

According to reports, Andrea Lawson, 56, was last seen on foot in the Palo Verde Meadows Medical Complex, located at 3015 Highway 95, at around noon.

Lawson is described as a Black female with short blond hair. She is about five feet seven inches and weighs about 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white and blue polka dot shirt, burgundy pants, gray slip-on shoes and carrying a green purse.

The 56-year-old does suffer from dementia. Her family is very worried about her well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911.