Skip to Content

Two sought after robbing woman in front of Drexel Heights home at gunpoint

Updated
Last updated today at 2:36 pm
2:29 pm Breaking NewsLocal NewsTop Stories
Web-Image-2021-08-19T142917.933
Pima County Sheriff's Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two men are sought in connection to an armed robbery that occurred on the southwest side July 27.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, a woman was approached by two men while she was walking to her front door at her home near the 2900 block of W. Drexel Rd. near Cardinal Avenue that day.

Officials say one of the men reportedly held her at gunpoint and robbed her of money and credit cards.

The two men were described as Hispanic males in their 20's. They both were said to be wearing black clothing.

The two were said to be associated with a silver, Cadillac CTS 2011-2014 with a moon roof.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Author Profile Photo

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

More Stories

Skip to content