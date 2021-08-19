Two sought after robbing woman in front of Drexel Heights home at gunpoint

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two men are sought in connection to an armed robbery that occurred on the southwest side July 27.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, a woman was approached by two men while she was walking to her front door at her home near the 2900 block of W. Drexel Rd. near Cardinal Avenue that day.

Officials say one of the men reportedly held her at gunpoint and robbed her of money and credit cards.

The two men were described as Hispanic males in their 20's. They both were said to be wearing black clothing.

The two were said to be associated with a silver, Cadillac CTS 2011-2014 with a moon roof.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.