Puppy abandoned in desert near Oracle finds new home with DPS

TUCSON (KVOA) - A puppy has a new loving home after she was found abandoned on a dirt road near Oracle on July 27.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, the 4-month-old old dog, later named Trooper, who was located alone in the desert near State Route 77 near Oracle was spotted by fire personnel that day. She was then rescued by DPS Sgt. Hopkins and was transported to a local veterinarian.

ADPS said despite being found alone in the desert, Trooper was healthy, but did not have a microchip.

After checking if the dog matched any lost dog reports in the area, Trooper was able to find a new family after she captured the hearts of all the District 6 employees when one of the department's administrative staff decided to take adopt her.