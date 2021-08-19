Foster homes desperately needed today for 100 big dogs at PACC

TUCSON (KVOA) - Loving homes are desperately needed at Pima Animal Care Center with the shelter out of space for incoming dogs, PACC announced Thursday.

On Tuesday, PACC shared a plea to the public, sharing that the shelter is experiencing the highest level of overcrowding in its history. The facility continued pushing its capacity limits as dogs are now being harbored in PACC's meet-and-greet rooms.

With the shelter taking in 80 to 100 pets a day, PACC is currently taking care of 1,537 animals, with 749 pets living at its facility located at 4000 N. Silverbell Rd. near Sweetwater Drive.

Despite receiving aid from Greater Good Charities for additional funds and donated items for a foster push, PACC said they need fosters for 100 big dogs Thursday.

“We need people who can immediately foster or adopt dogs over 40 pounds,” said Monica Dangler, director of animal services. “We have 530 large dogs currently at the shelter, but even with pairing up dogs that can be housed in one kennel, we are short kennel space.”

According to PACC, the shelter is waiving all adoption fees for dogs four months or older. Officials also said cats four months and older also have $0 adoption fees at this time.

“By fostering, you are helping that dog and the dog that will eventually need that kennel,” Dangler said. “We have no more kennels for large dogs and urgently need help today.”

Due to the influx of animals at the shelter, PACC will be reducing owner-surrender appointments or delaying non-emergency calls.

People who wish to adopt or foster an animal are advised to contact the shelter by calling 520-724-5900, visiting webcms.pima.gov or visiting the shelter in person. It is open Monday to Friday, noon to 7 p.m., and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.