11-month-old found dead in Indiana days after reported missing

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (NBC News) - A missing toddler has been found dead in a densely forested area in Starke County, Indiana.

A Silver Alert was issued for 11-month old Mercedes Laim on Sunday, Aug. 15 after she was reported missing.

According to police, a family friend, 37-year old Justin Lee Miller was babysitting Mercedes for a few days.

Court documents show Miller was staying at a hotel in Starke County. He told authorities that he found Mercedes dead after he woke up.

Miller lead police to the area where he disposed of her body.

He's charged with level 1 neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

The child's parents, Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn, were arrested Monday and charged with neglect of a dependent.

"The search for Mercedes Lain, 11 months old ended at approximately 9 p.m. in a remote obscure densely forested area not far from the Starke County - Marshall County line," Nelson Chipman, Marshall County, Indiana prosecutor said. "It was in Starke County and she was deceased."

"Officers have children and when you're dealing with a child it's obviously different," Plymouth Police Department Chief David Bacon said. "Anybody that has a child there is that special love and you never want to see this happen."

Miller is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. He could face more than 20 years in prison if convicted.

Mercedes' parents remain in custody. They are expected in court at 9 a.m. Friday.