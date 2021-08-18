Years in the making, R. Kelly sex abuse trial gets underway

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor has introduced a jury to the sex abuse claims against R&B star R. Kelly, saying the criminal trial was “about a predator" who used his fame to manipulate children and women.

Defense attorney Nicole Blank Becker countered Wednesday during opening statements that it would be a stretch to believe Kelly orchestrated an elaborate criminal enterprise, like a mob boss.

The long-anticipated federal trial arose from years of allegations that the 54-year-old Kelly sexually abused women and girls.

He was acquitted in a 2008 child pornography case in Chicago. His music career continued until the #MeToo era caught up with him, emboldening alleged victims to come forward.