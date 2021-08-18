PCSD rescue two campers after they failed to return home amid Monsoon storms

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two people were rescued Tuesday after they were stranded on the roof of a building due to the recent Monsoon storms.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, the family of the two individuals contacted authorities after the duo failed to return home on Saturday after going camping in a remote area near the San Pedro River Valley.

Officials say the family made the missing persons report due to concern with the monsoon activity in the area.

After gathering limited information about their location from family members, PCSD dispatched its Survey 1 airplane to area, where it located a building with an SOS message displayed on the roof. PCSD said the two people were also located and were in distress.

With help from Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter Ranger, crews were able to safely evacuate the distressed campers.

They have since been medically evacuated and returned to their family.