Parent assaults Texas teacher, ripping mask off her face

AUSTIN, Texas (NBC News) - An Austin elementary teacher is still preparing her classroom and now recovering, after having her mask ripped off during a meeting with a parent earlier this week.

It happened just days after the district instituted a mask mandate.

The teacher was not injured, but district officials say it was upsetting, nonetheless.

Just two days before Eanes ISD kids are back on campus, parents got an email alerting them another parent physically assaulted a teacher, ripping the mask off her face.

In another instance, parents yelled at a teacher to take off her mask.

"We moved to this house to be in Eanes ISD," parent Ryan Clinton said.

But these incidents were enough to push Clinton and his wife to pull their first grader out of Eanes ISD in search of a virtual option.

"We felt like our hands were tied," he said.

The district superintendent. Dr. Tom Leonard says no charges will be filed this time.

"My staff members need to be treated with respect. Period," Leonard said. "Keep it off our school grounds and keep it out of my classrooms. The kids are watching."

He says teachers and staff are doing their best, but he emphasized the Travis County order mandating masks doesn't give them many tools to enforce compliance.

"We're gonna encourage masks, but I'm gonna respect them either way," he said. "And we are not gonna be the mask police."

Jennifer Stevens and members of her group, Eanes Kids First are asking of the district to do what is best for their families, rallying on Tuesday night against forced masking.

"Some of those things need to start in the home and not be taught by the district without the parents," Stevens said.

While her family won't be wearing masks in class, she said "violence of any kind any time is unacceptable so we need to understand what happened. We got to love and support our teachers always."

Over the past two weeks, a historic tug-of-war between Texas School Districts and Abbott has ensued, as more and more children become affected by the highly contagious delta variant.

Experts report the variant is more aggressive with children than previous strains and children younger than 12 are still not eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19.