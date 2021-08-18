‘Ok ok we had a baby’: Johansson, Jost welcome first child together

(CNN) - What do you think Johansson is having? A boy or a girl? Let me make it easier for you, it's a boy!

Actors Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcomed their first child together, Cosmo, into the world. The news was exclusively confirmed to the people Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Jost posted this photo to Instagram confirming the pregnancy.

The couple did explain that "privacy is greatly appreciated."

Johansson also has a six-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy, with her ex Romain Dauriac.