Nandi’s elephantastic birthday bash charges into Reid Park Zoo Saturday

TUCSON (KVOA) - In case you haven't "herd," one of Tucson's favorite proboscideans will be celebrating her seventh birthday this Saturday at Reid Park Zoo.

The zoo located at 3400 E. Zoo Ct. will host a special birthday bash for Nandi the African elephant on Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m.

Zoo officials say Nandi, her little sister Penzi and the rest of the elephant herd will receive some jumbo-sized enrichment treats at the Expedition Tanzania at that time.

In addition, guests will be able to participate in various elephant-themed activities. The first 400 guests will also be gifted cupcakes in celebration of Nandi's special day.

For more information, visit reidparkzoo.org.