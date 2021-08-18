Lighting hit Arizona man’s pickup truck, causing fire that charred it and set off ammunition

PHOENIX (CNN/KNXV) - Monsoon storms spawned at least 33,00 lightning strikes across the San Tan Valley in Arizona from Monday night to early Tuesday morning.

One of them hit a man's parked pickup truck, causing a fire that charred it and set off ammo.

"This is what used to be the airbag," Richard Lange said.

Lange loved his dodge pick-up.

"This is the very first vehicle I learned to drive on," he said.

His dad had it custom-made back in '99.

"The Big Purple, we used to call it," he said.

But the Big Purple is now a singed charcoal.

"I can't buff that out," Lange said.

Not the color or the dents.

"This big old dent right here was where the lightning struck," he said. "It hit, went through and caught my carpet down here on fire."

Richard's girlfriend woke up and saw it first.

"She's like, your truck is on fire!" he said. "I'm like crap."

"Luckily, was raining last night or that tree was on fire," neighbor Robbie Elkin said.

Elkin heard the impact and minutes later, the 9-millimeter rounds left inside.

"I heard the ammo popping," he said. "I'm former military, so once I heard that, I was like let's get inside."

The fire department and PCSO stuck around until the old truck was "melted, crusty," Lange said.

Looking at it now in daylight, Lange said it is "awe-inspiring but also depressing."

Richard, who's a mechanic, hopes to repurpose the axles.

"The dream lives on so to speak," he said.

But he says he'll still miss Big Purple.

"Despite the 9 miles to the gallon it got," he said. "Now it doesn't get any. So the plus side is, I'm saving money on gas and insurance, right?"

"Closes just like the very first time it was built," Lange said.

Lange also said he feels lucky it was raining, because it may have kept a tree hanging above the truck from catching fire or worse, his home.