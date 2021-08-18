Homes needed as dogs begin to occupy meet-and-greet rooms at PACC due to lack of kennel space

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Animal Care Center is desperately asking residents to adopt or foster animals at their shelter after officials announced Wednesday that they are officially out of space.

On Tuesday, PACC shared that it has 1,538 animals in its care, with more than 700 pets being housed at their shelter located at 4000 N. Silverbell Rd. near Sweetwater Drive.

In Tuesday's release, PACC shared that 570 of those animals are dogs, with the shelter taking in an average of 20 pets a day.

How can you help?



Adopt a medium- to large-sized dog.

Foster a medium- to large-sized dog.

Hang onto those friendly stray pets that show up in the neighborhood. People can knock on doors in the area and will likely find the owner within a matter of hours.

The following day, the shelter took to social media to show the county that it is now housing dogs in their meet and greet rooms due to the number of pets they have living in their facility.

🚨 When we say that we are out of kennels, this is what we mean. 🚨



We are now housing dogs in the meet and greet rooms because we continue to take in more animals than are getting adopted or fostered.



We are now housing dogs in the meet and greet rooms because we continue to take in more animals than are getting adopted or fostered.

Pima County, we REALLY need your help.

According to PACC, the shelter is waiving all adoption fees for dogs four months or older in honor of National Dog Month. A $20 licensing fee may still apply. Officials also said cats four months and older also have $0 adoption fees at this time.

In honor of National Dog Month, all dogs 4 months or older have adoption fees waived. A licensing fee may apply. (We didn't forget the kitties though! All cats 4 months and up also have adoption fees waived.)

Pictured: Stash



Pictured: Stash

ID# A733301

People who wish to adopt or foster an animal are advised to contact the shelter by calling 520-724-5900 or by visiting webcms.pima.gov.