Car plummets 40 feet onto rail tracks in Boston

BOSTON (CNN) - Scary moments Wednesday morning in Boston after a car plummets 40 feet onto railroad tracks.

Four people were rushed to the hospital, but no word on the severity of the injuries.

According to the Boston Fire Department, two cars collided a little before 5 a.m., causing one car to fall onto the tracks below landing on its roof.

The car was removed from the tracks around 6:30 p.m.

All tracks are now open but delays are expected throughout the day.

No word on what caused the crash.