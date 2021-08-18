Arizona Stadium to not require masks at football games after UArizona implements mask mandate

TUCSON (KVOA) - University of Arizona football fans will have the choice whether to wear or not wear a mask while watching games in-person at Arizona Stadium this season, UArizona Athletic Director Dave Heeke announced during Wednesday's State of the Department address.

After a season of limited fans in the stands and a short season, UArizona's football program missed the much-needed energy that red and blue diehards bring in years past. Heading into the 2021 season, Tucson and the rest of the Wildcat fan base were itching to head back to Arizona Stadium at full capacity.

However, with the rising cases of COVID-19 due to the delta variant, many questions about how this upcoming season will look from the stands popped up ahead of Wednesday's press conference.

Despite the UArizona recently implementing a mask mandate in all indoor settings for the upcoming school year, Heeke assured fans that the university's face-covering policy does not apply to the stadium, as it is primarily located outdoors.

"As it stands with the university, through their recommendations and mandates, we will follow their lead, like the rest of the campus, at this point is masking in indoor facilities," Heeke said. "For outdoor, large events, there is not that requirement."

The athletic director also noted that masks will be required in the indoor sections of the stadium.

Fans will be encouraged to social distance and will be allowed to wear masks in the stands if they choose to do so.

UArizona will face the San Diego State University in its first home game on Sept. 11. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, Arizona Department of Health Services reported that 50.4 percent of Pima County residents are vaccinated. The state also reported 262 new cases in the county that day, bringing its overall total to 123,836. The county's death toll also rose to 2,472 after reported two new related deaths.

