Amazon surpasses Walmart as largest retailer thanks to pandemic sales

SEATTLE (CNN) - When you hear "largest retailer," don't think of the house that Sam Walton built anymore.

Amazon has surpassed Walmart for that title.

It's something analysts expected for some time, but an increased reliance on e-commerce during the pandemic accelerated the rise of Jeff Bezos' baby.

According to wall street estimates compiled by the financial research Firm Factset, Amazon took in more than $610 billion over the past 12 months while Walmart took in $566 billion.

Alibaba, the giant online Chinese retailer, is the world’s top seller.

Neither Amazon nor Walmart are dominant players in China.

If you're wondering how long Amazon might stay on top, recent history suggests about three decades.

Sears took the title from A&P in the 1960's. Then Walmart claimed it in the 90's. Now Amazon's reign begins.