Two children shot, injured near Grant Road, Dodge

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two children were injured after a shooting occurred in midtown Tuesday afternoon.

According to Tucson Police Department, police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Grant Road and Dodge Boulevard in reference to the shooting.

Police say one of the juveniles was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other child involved was treated for injuries at the scene.

No suspects have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting at this time.

Grant Road has been shut down in both directions of travel as detectives continue to investigate the scene.

Details are limited.

