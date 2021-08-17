Skip to Content

TPD investigates pedestrian-involved collision on north side

New
10:25 pm Local NewsTop Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department officers responded to a collision involving a pedestrian Tuesday on Tucson's north side.

According to TPD, officers arrived at the scene near Tucson Boulevard and Grant Road. The male pedestrian was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries while the driver remained on the scene.

No road closures have been made at this time.

Details are limited.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.

Meleny Gradillas

Meleny Gradillas is the evening Digital Content Specialist at News 4 Tucson. She was previously a Quintern at the station since 2017.

More Stories

Skip to content