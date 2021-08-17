TPD investigates pedestrian-involved collision on north side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department officers responded to a collision involving a pedestrian Tuesday on Tucson's north side.

According to TPD, officers arrived at the scene near Tucson Boulevard and Grant Road. The male pedestrian was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries while the driver remained on the scene.

No road closures have been made at this time.

Details are limited.

