TPD investigates pedestrian-involved collision on north side
TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department officers responded to a collision involving a pedestrian Tuesday on Tucson's north side.
According to TPD, officers arrived at the scene near Tucson Boulevard and Grant Road. The male pedestrian was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries while the driver remained on the scene.
No road closures have been made at this time.
Details are limited.
