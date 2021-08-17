Tiny homes make big changes in young Tucson lives

TUCSON (KVOA) - Daniel Tadeo is only 18, yet he has been homeless for three years.

"It was bad," Tadeo said. "I didn't have nowhere to go, no stable home, always had to figure out where I'm going to stay at. How am I going to eat? How am I going to finish school?"

The teenager said he crashed on friends' couches and stayed at shelters. But next week, Tadeo is moving into his own home.

"It will give me a stable home to stay at," Tadeo said of his new tiny home near Grant and Oracle. "Somewhere I can look forward to coming home to, sleeping in my own bed."

Tadeo is one of 10 vulnerable youths enrolled in The Small Home Experience. It is a program run by the non-profit, I Am You 360. The program provides a fully furnished tiny home for youth 18 to 22 who are homeless or have aged out of the foster system.

"It is very important that these kids are in a situation nine times out of 10 through no fault of their own," said Desiree Cook, executive director of I Am You 360. "So we're providing safe housing but more importantly self-development, life skill development."

To participate in the program, youths must be drug-free, employed, learn a trade and do community service.

"So at the end of the two to three-year program, our youth that was going from couch to couch or living in shelters will be homeowners," Cook said. "That is how we feel we break the generational cycle and create generational change."

The first group of youths moves into their new homes next week. Those homes are part of the Phase One Safe Houses Program. Tenants pay $1 a square foot in rent, $350 a month.

Sponsors cover the other half of the rent, about $300. The non-profit is starting construction in a couple of weeks on another group of tiny homes on Tucson's east side. Those homes are 450 square feet.

Half of the $450 rent, $225, will be placed in escrow for the youth so they can make a down payment on a home when the program ends in two to three years.

Tadeo is already thinking like a future homeowner. He said he plans to study in the welding, plumbing and electrician trades.

"So whenever I have my own home and something goes wrong like the fridge breaks down or a pipe breaks, I'll know how to fix it," he said. He also has a few job offers he is fielding.

Cook is really the beating heart behind the program.

"It's personal for me," she said. "I was homeless so I totally understand what it means to go from pillar to post, couch to couch."

Her positive energy envelopes everyone she encounters. Cook encourages the kids to think positively and use their experiences to become better human beings.

Tadeo said the program has already made him believe in himself more than his own family ever did.

"I'm just like really, really grateful for all this help," he said. "It really gave me so much hope and a purpose."

Cook said the community has been so generous, helping to purchase the items on the Amazon wish list for the new tiny homes. So far, I Am You 360 has six sponsors lined up, they need four more.

If you would like to learn more about the organization or donate, click here.