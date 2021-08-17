Severe flooding closes Flagstaff elementary school for the day

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KVOA) - A Flagstaff elementary school is taking the day off on Wednesday due to excessive flooding damages that occurred in and around the school.

On Tuesday, Killip Elementary School released photos of the damage caused by the weather. Classrooms and hallways were flooded with water and mud. The surrounding areas of the school also endured large puddles of water.

Students at the Killip Elementary School in need of a safe place to go during the day should report to the Safe Learning Center site (SLC) at Coconino High School (CHS). The site will be available from 8 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.

Killip Elementary students will be located in the CHS auditorium and should enter through the north entrance in the school.

According to the Facebook post sent by Killip Elementary, the FACTS before and after school program will also be canceled Wednesday due to the excess flooding.