Lightning strikes Washington Monument

WASHINGTON DC (NBC News) - The Washington Monument remains closed Tuesday after a dramatic lightning strike was caught on video.

In the video that was shot on a cell phone Sunday morning at around 12:30 a.m, the yellowish night sky turns blue as lightning flashes around the National Mall. Then a huge bolt of lightning strikes the obelisk of the Washington Monument.

The lightning strike damaged the monument's electronic access system.

Officials hope to have that repaired and the monument reopened in the next couple of days.

The monument regularly gets struck by lightning, especially in the summer, when there are storms.