Recorder’s Office, Pascua Yaqui Tribe come to agreement on early voting site

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pascua Yaqui Tribe is celebrating the end of a long-running dispute over an early voting location.

In 2018, former Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez removed an early voting location on the reservation.

The tribe and the Pima County Recorder's Office faced off in court but finally reached a settlement in the case last week. This marked an agreement to re-establish an early voting site for every statewide primary and general election between now and Dec. 31 of 2024.

"The closure of the early voting site was another injury unfairly inflicted on Native American voters. It sent a misleading statement on the community that their votes are not valued," said Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cazares-Kelly.

The tribe and the Pima County Recorder now need to decide on the exact location by February of 2022.