PHOENIX ZOO: Winning names of black-footed ferret litter revealed

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The Phoenix Zoo announced Monday the winning names of three black-footed ferrets after asking the public to help name the litter.

After receiving 2,436 votes, the Phoenix Zoo ended up with three adorable and quite suitable names. Meet Strawberry, Payson and Bisbee! And no, we are not talking about the places in Arizona.

The species is considered to be one North America's most endangered species. Through the efforts of the zoo's worldwide breeding program, over 500 black-footed ferrets have been produced and released.